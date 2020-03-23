Caxton Associates LP Makes New Investment in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS)

Caxton Associates LP bought a new position in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 76,700 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $5,698,000. CVS Health comprises about 0.8% of Caxton Associates LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVS. Firestone Capital Management bought a new position in shares of CVS Health in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in CVS Health in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in CVS Health in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Founders Capital Management bought a new position in CVS Health in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 77.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CVS traded down $1.61 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $53.09. 15,433,624 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,166,595. CVS Health Corp has a fifty-two week low of $51.72 and a fifty-two week high of $77.03. The firm has a market cap of $71.34 billion, a PE ratio of 10.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.05. CVS Health had a return on equity of 14.87% and a net margin of 2.58%. The company had revenue of $66.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.14 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that CVS Health Corp will post 7.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 23rd will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 22nd. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 28.25%.

CVS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer started coverage on CVS Health in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Cfra upped their price objective on CVS Health from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Citigroup increased their target price on CVS Health from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their target price on CVS Health from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.32.

In other news, CEO Larry J. Merlo sold 266,476 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.79, for a total transaction of $19,929,740.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 703,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,614,540.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 57,563 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.63, for a total value of $4,180,800.69. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 102,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,452,419.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

