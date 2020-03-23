Caxton Associates LP Makes New Investment in Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM)

Caxton Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 40,278 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,075,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Robecosam AG grew its position in shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 310,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile by 1,454.1% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,067 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,934 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile by 322.6% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,016 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,539 shares during the period. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile in the fourth quarter valued at $61,000. 10.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile alerts:

SQM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. ValuEngine raised Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. HSBC downgraded Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $25.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.44.

SQM stock traded up $0.35 during trading on Monday, reaching $16.39. 1,154,684 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,195,846. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $27.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.05. Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile has a 52-week low of $15.20 and a 52-week high of $39.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a PE ratio of 15.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.05.

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01). Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile had a net margin of 14.31% and a return on equity of 13.01%. The firm had revenue of $472.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $523.85 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile Company Profile

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile SA produces and distributes specialty plant nutrients, iodine and its derivatives, lithium and its derivatives, industrial chemicals, potassium, and other products and services. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including potassium nitrate, sodium nitrate, sodium potassium nitrate, specialty mixes, and other specialty fertilizers for crops, such as vegetables, fruits, and flowers under the Ultrasol, Qrop, Speedfol, and Allganic brands.

Featured Article: Why Net Income is Important to Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.