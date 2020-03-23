Caxton Associates LP Purchases New Position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Caxton Associates LP purchased a new stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 13,440 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,597,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp grew its position in Analog Devices by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,151,609 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,800,617,000 after purchasing an additional 291,719 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp raised its holdings in Analog Devices by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,840,586 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $218,735,000 after acquiring an additional 61,131 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Analog Devices by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,700,249 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $202,058,000 after acquiring an additional 337,412 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Analog Devices by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,557,209 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $185,059,000 after acquiring an additional 19,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Analog Devices by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,427,641 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $169,661,000 after acquiring an additional 19,280 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ADI traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $85.16. 4,063,669 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,060,969. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $112.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.28, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.08. Analog Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $79.07 and a twelve month high of $127.30.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.03. Analog Devices had a net margin of 21.06% and a return on equity of 15.38%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. This is an increase from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.16%.

In other Analog Devices news, Director Bruce R. Evans purchased 2,631 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $90.32 per share, with a total value of $237,631.92. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.74, for a total transaction of $1,197,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,846,219.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,843 shares of company stock valued at $5,623,586 in the last quarter. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ADI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Analog Devices from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $144.00 in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Nomura increased their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.68.

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

