Caxton Associates LP Purchases Shares of 32,682 First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Caxton Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 32,682 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,829,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of First Solar by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. now owns 542,530 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $30,360,000 after purchasing an additional 83,800 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of First Solar during the fourth quarter valued at about $200,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of First Solar by 51.7% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 562,500 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $32,631,000 after purchasing an additional 191,709 shares in the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new position in shares of First Solar during the third quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of First Solar by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 146,570 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $8,202,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares in the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on FSLR. Cowen dropped their price target on First Solar from $83.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on First Solar from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. BidaskClub lowered First Solar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Raymond James upgraded First Solar from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered First Solar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.07.

In related news, CEO Mark R. Widmar sold 23,358 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.21, for a total value of $1,196,163.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 203,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,437,212.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Georges Antoun sold 8,476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.98, for a total transaction of $482,962.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,206,151.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,310 shares of company stock valued at $2,099,959 in the last three months. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of First Solar stock traded down $0.62 on Monday, hitting $33.07. 2,146,017 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,043,988. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $46.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. First Solar, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.47 and a 52 week high of $69.24. The company has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of -30.34, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.04.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.87 by ($0.85). First Solar had a negative net margin of 3.75% and a positive return on equity of 3.06%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 102.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that First Solar, Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Modules and Systems. The Components segment designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that convert sunlight into electricity. This segment offers its products to integrators and operators of PV solar power systems.

