Caxton Associates LP Purchases Shares of 42,309 Pattern Energy Group Inc (NASDAQ:PEGI)

Caxton Associates LP acquired a new stake in Pattern Energy Group Inc (NASDAQ:PEGI) (TSE:PEG) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 42,309 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,132,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PEGI. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Pattern Energy Group by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 137,647 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,707,000 after acquiring an additional 1,644 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Pattern Energy Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,054,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in Pattern Energy Group by 2.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,998,816 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $54,659,000 after buying an additional 51,442 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Pattern Energy Group by 0.9% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 82,010 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,209,000 after buying an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP raised its position in Pattern Energy Group by 24.8% in the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 153,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,107,000 after purchasing an additional 30,500 shares during the period. 80.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Pattern Energy Group stock remained flat at $$26.74 on Monday. Pattern Energy Group Inc has a 52-week low of $20.70 and a 52-week high of $28.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of -72.27 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $27.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.12.

Pattern Energy Group (NASDAQ:PEGI) (TSE:PEG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.52. Pattern Energy Group had a negative return on equity of 1.52% and a negative net margin of 5.73%. The business had revenue of $147.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.15) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Pattern Energy Group Inc will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.844 dividend. This is an increase from Pattern Energy Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $3.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. Pattern Energy Group’s payout ratio is presently -482.86%.

PEGI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded Pattern Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 14th. Raymond James set a $26.75 target price on Pattern Energy Group and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. National Bank Financial set a $26.75 target price on Pattern Energy Group and gave the company a “tender” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut Pattern Energy Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $26.75 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pattern Energy Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.94.

Pattern Energy Group Company Profile

Pattern Energy Group Inc operates as an integrated renewable energy company. The company operates in two segments, Operating Business and Development Business. The Operating Business segment holds interest in 24 renewable energy projects with an operating capacity that totals approximately 4 gigawatts located in the United States, Canada, and Japan.

