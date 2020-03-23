Caxton Associates LP Sells 11,950 Shares of Altice USA Inc (NYSE:ATUS)

Caxton Associates LP decreased its position in Altice USA Inc (NYSE:ATUS) by 17.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,950 shares during the quarter. Caxton Associates LP’s holdings in Altice USA were worth $1,572,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Soroban Capital Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of Altice USA by 23.8% in the 4th quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP now owns 26,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,840,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000,000 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its holdings in Altice USA by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,702,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,316,000 after purchasing an additional 86,328 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Altice USA by 1,549.7% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 8,889,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,947,000 after purchasing an additional 8,350,490 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Altice USA by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,804,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,726,000 after purchasing an additional 219,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pelham Capital Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Altice USA by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Pelham Capital Ltd. now owns 8,595,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,998,000 after acquiring an additional 760,000 shares during the last quarter. 58.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Altice USA alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Altice USA from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. TheStreet cut Altice USA from a “c” rating to a “d-” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. ValuEngine raised Altice USA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Altice USA in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Raymond James raised Altice USA from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Altice USA has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.83.

Shares of NYSE ATUS traded up $0.90 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $20.00. The company had a trading volume of 8,062,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,463,549. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.24 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.76. Altice USA Inc has a 1-year low of $15.95 and a 1-year high of $31.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $26.15 and its 200-day moving average is $27.57.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 billion. Altice USA had a net margin of 1.42% and a return on equity of 13.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Altice USA Inc will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Alt S.A.R.L. Next sold 2,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.88, for a total value of $53,760,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 46,369,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,246,406,918.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 45.00% of the company’s stock.

Altice USA Company Profile

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Cablevision and Cequel. It delivers broadband, pay television, telephony services, Wi-Fi hotspot access, proprietary content, and advertising services to approximately 4.9 million residential and business customers.

Featured Article: What are defining characteristics of a correction?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altice USA Inc (NYSE:ATUS).

Receive News & Ratings for Altice USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altice USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.