Caxton Associates LP Sells 12,144 Shares of M/I Homes Inc (NYSE:MHO)

Caxton Associates LP lessened its holdings in M/I Homes Inc (NYSE:MHO) by 30.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,439 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 12,144 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LP owned about 0.10% of M/I Homes worth $1,080,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in M/I Homes by 49.0% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 836 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in M/I Homes in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in M/I Homes in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Anderson Fisher LLC purchased a new stake in M/I Homes in the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in M/I Homes by 358.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,582 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 2,019 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.04% of the company’s stock.

Get M/I Homes alerts:

MHO traded down $0.24 during trading on Monday, reaching $12.77. 458,570 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 358,571. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 6.31. M/I Homes Inc has a 12-month low of $9.62 and a 12-month high of $48.02. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.20. The company has a market cap of $356.11 million, a P/E ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.97.

M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The construction company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by ($0.12). M/I Homes had a net margin of 5.10% and a return on equity of 14.13%. The company had revenue of $742.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $754.06 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.32 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that M/I Homes Inc will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MHO shares. JMP Securities raised shares of M/I Homes from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. ValuEngine lowered shares of M/I Homes from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of M/I Homes from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.67.

In other news, VP J Thomas Mason sold 15,833 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.50, for a total transaction of $672,902.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $670,395. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert H. Schottenstein sold 29,089 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.47, for a total value of $1,235,409.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

About M/I Homes

M/I Homes, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a builder of single-family homes in Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Minnesota, Maryland, Virginia, North Carolina, Florida, and Texas, the United States. The company operates through Midwest Homebuilding, Southern Homebuilding, Mid-Atlantic Homebuilding, and Financial Services segments.

Featured Article: Earnings Reports

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MHO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for M/I Homes Inc (NYSE:MHO).

Receive News & Ratings for M/I Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M/I Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.