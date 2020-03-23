Caxton Associates LP Takes $1.36 Million Position in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Caxton Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 35,032 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,359,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PulteGroup during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 51.3% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 793 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 30.2% during the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,302 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Global Financial Private Capital Inc acquired a new stake in shares of PulteGroup during the fourth quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 158.6% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,686 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PHM traded down $2.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $17.74. 10,708,485 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,497,757. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $41.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.28. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.12 and a 12 month high of $47.37.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The construction company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 19.38% and a net margin of 9.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.11 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.75%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on PHM shares. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on PulteGroup from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Bank of America raised PulteGroup from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded PulteGroup from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on PulteGroup from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on PulteGroup from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.19.

In related news, VP John J. Chadwick sold 13,231 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.70, for a total transaction of $617,887.70. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 71,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,333,586.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Bill Pulte sold 20,198 shares of PulteGroup stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.21, for a total value of $812,161.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

