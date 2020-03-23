Caxton Associates LP Takes Position in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C)

Caxton Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 100,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $7,989,000. Citigroup accounts for about 1.1% of Caxton Associates LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Citigroup by 268.7% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new position in Citigroup during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Citigroup during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new position in Citigroup during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE C traded down $2.67 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $35.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,772,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,138,872. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Citigroup Inc has a fifty-two week low of $32.00 and a fifty-two week high of $83.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.40, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.76. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.30.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $18.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.95 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 18.75% and a return on equity of 10.32%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc will post 8.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 31st. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.76%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is currently 26.91%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $94.00 price target on shares of Citigroup in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Citigroup from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “average” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $84.00 price target on shares of Citigroup in a report on Sunday, January 19th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Citigroup from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.34.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

