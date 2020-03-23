Caxton Associates LP Takes Position in Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CFG)

Caxton Associates LP acquired a new position in Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CFG) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 200,000 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $8,122,000. Citizens Financial Group accounts for 1.1% of Caxton Associates LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CFG. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Citizens Financial Group by 11,558.2% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 137,100 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,587,000 after purchasing an additional 135,924 shares in the last quarter. Bluefin Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $468,000. Point72 Europe London LLP acquired a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at $6,502,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at $315,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 39.0% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,825,367 shares of the bank’s stock worth $195,958,000 after buying an additional 1,353,217 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Citizens Financial Group alerts:

In related news, Director Shivan S. Subramaniam bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $24.62 per share, for a total transaction of $98,480.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 47,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,179,888.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Shivan S. Subramaniam bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $31.15 per share, for a total transaction of $155,750.00. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CFG stock traded down $1.66 on Monday, reaching $15.86. 1,023,614 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,361,177. Citizens Financial Group Inc has a 1 year low of $14.12 and a 1 year high of $41.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.99. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $32.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.29. The company has a market cap of $7.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.56.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The bank reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 22.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Citizens Financial Group Inc will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CFG shares. Barclays raised shares of Citizens Financial Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. Citigroup upgraded Citizens Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $32.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, December 16th. TheStreet lowered Citizens Financial Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a price target (up previously from ) on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.35.

About Citizens Financial Group

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association and Citizens Bank of Pennsylvania that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

Featured Article: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CFG).

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.