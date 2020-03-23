Caxton Associates LP Takes Position in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW)

Caxton Associates LP bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 44,330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,996,000. Caxton Associates LP owned 0.28% of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 351.9% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 749,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,732,000 after acquiring an additional 583,333 shares in the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 82.2% during the fourth quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 325,416 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,653,000 after purchasing an additional 146,769 shares during the period. Money Design Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 25.4% during the third quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 295,553 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,626,000 after purchasing an additional 59,848 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 128,233 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,774,000 after purchasing an additional 16,011 shares during the period. Finally, Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC now owns 109,393 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,926,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EWW traded down $1.92 on Monday, reaching $25.12. 4,433,685 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,691,352. iShares MSCI Mexico ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.03 and a fifty-two week high of $48.19. The business’s 50-day moving average is $42.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.98.

iShares MSCI Mexico ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Mexico Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Mexico Capped Investable Market Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Mexico IMI 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Mexican Stock Exchange.

