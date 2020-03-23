Ccore 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $7.00 (CCO)

Ccore (CURRENCY:CCO) traded 27.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 23rd. One Ccore token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0061 or 0.00000100 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and Mercatox. In the last seven days, Ccore has traded 25.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Ccore has a market capitalization of $10,406.39 and approximately $7.00 worth of Ccore was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002485 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00016151 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $161.48 or 0.02636415 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.56 or 0.00188746 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00041816 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0378 or 0.00000617 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00034056 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000178 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Ccore Token Profile

Ccore was first traded on November 28th, 2017. Ccore’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,699,999 tokens. Ccore’s official Twitter account is @ccore_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ccore is ccore.io.

Ccore Token Trading

Ccore can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ccore directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ccore should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ccore using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

