CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $83.51 Million

Equities research analysts expect CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECE) to announce sales of $83.51 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for CECO Environmental’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $81.20 million to $84.83 million. CECO Environmental reported sales of $86.01 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 2.9%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CECO Environmental will report full-year sales of $358.58 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $355.10 million to $364.44 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $378.10 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow CECO Environmental.

CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $89.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.02 million. CECO Environmental had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 5.18%.

CECE has been the topic of several recent research reports. BidaskClub raised CECO Environmental from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut CECO Environmental from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CECO Environmental in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, ValuEngine raised CECO Environmental from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. CECO Environmental presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.00.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in CECO Environmental by 38.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,480 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 2,088 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in CECO Environmental during the 4th quarter valued at $85,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in CECO Environmental during the 3rd quarter valued at $91,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in CECO Environmental during the 3rd quarter valued at $140,000. Finally, Savior LLC purchased a new stake in CECO Environmental during the 4th quarter valued at $164,000. Institutional investors own 70.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CECE opened at $3.94 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 0.98. CECO Environmental has a 1 year low of $3.53 and a 1 year high of $9.84. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

CECO Environmental Corp. provides industrial air quality and fluid handling systems for the energy, industrial, and other markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Energy Solutions, Environmental Solutions, and Fluid Handling and Filtration Solutions. The company engineers, designs, builds, and installs systems that capture, clean, and destroy airborne contaminants from industrial facilities, as well as equipment that control emissions from such facilities; and fluid handling and filtration systems.

