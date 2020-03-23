Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) Shares Bought by Marshall Wace North America L.P.

Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its position in shares of Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) by 28.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 73,027 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,358 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. owned about 0.13% of Cedar Fair worth $4,048,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Firestone Capital Management acquired a new position in Cedar Fair in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Cedar Fair in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Cedar Fair by 68.3% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the period. S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new stake in Cedar Fair in the fourth quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Cedar Fair during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $71,000. 50.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Carlos Ruisanchez purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $44.81 per share, with a total value of $224,050.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,661.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Tim Fisher purchased 3,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.33 per share, with a total value of $100,027.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 24,153 shares in the company, valued at $660,101.49. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 28,130 shares of company stock worth $1,008,559 over the last quarter. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FUN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cedar Fair from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Cedar Fair from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. TheStreet lowered shares of Cedar Fair from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Cedar Fair from $44.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.00.

Shares of NYSE:FUN opened at $16.63 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.48, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 6.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.71. Cedar Fair, L.P. has a 52 week low of $13.00 and a 52 week high of $64.86. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.86.

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.09). Cedar Fair had a net margin of 11.69% and a negative return on equity of 395.23%. The firm had revenue of $257.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $267.47 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Cedar Fair, L.P. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 4th were paid a $0.935 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 3rd. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 22.49%. Cedar Fair’s payout ratio is presently 121.43%.

About Cedar Fair

Cedar Fair, L.P. owns and operates amusement and water parks, and hotels in the United States and Canada. The company operates approximately 11 amusement parks, 2 outdoor water parks, 1 indoor water park, and 4 hotels. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point located on Lake Erie between Cleveland and Toledo in Sandusky, Ohio; Knott's Berry Farm near Los Angeles, California; Canada's Wonderland near Toronto, Canada; Kings Island near Cincinnati, Ohio; Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina; Dorney Park & Wildwater Kingdom in Allentown, Pennsylvania; Kings Dominion located near Richmond, Virginia; California's Great America located in Santa Clara, California; Valleyfair located near Minneapolis/St.

