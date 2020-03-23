Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) Shares Sold by Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 78,817 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,198 shares during the quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Celanese worth $9,704,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Celanese by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,031,985 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $250,178,000 after acquiring an additional 10,940 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Celanese by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,308,357 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $161,085,000 after buying an additional 4,102 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Celanese by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 760,491 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $93,632,000 after buying an additional 27,922 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Celanese by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 654,513 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $80,585,000 after buying an additional 107,107 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Celanese by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 577,004 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $71,041,000 after buying an additional 20,924 shares during the period. 96.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:CE traded down $2.53 on Monday, reaching $62.20. 1,517,827 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,089,811. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Celanese Co. has a 1-year low of $52.70 and a 1-year high of $128.88. The firm has a market cap of $7.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50-day moving average of $96.12 and a 200-day moving average of $115.22.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by ($0.10). Celanese had a return on equity of 37.36% and a net margin of 13.53%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Celanese Co. will post 10.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.02%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CE. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Celanese from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Bank of America raised shares of Celanese from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Celanese from $124.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Celanese in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on shares of Celanese from to in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.22.

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

