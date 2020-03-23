Centauri Hits One Day Volume of $109.00 (CTX)

Centauri (CURRENCY:CTX) traded 16.2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 23rd. One Centauri coin can now be bought for $0.0007 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular exchanges including Exrates and Livecoin. During the last week, Centauri has traded 77% higher against the dollar. Centauri has a total market cap of $34,067.07 and $109.00 worth of Centauri was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Centauri Profile

Centauri is a coin. Its genesis date was September 24th, 2017. Centauri’s total supply is 47,879,123 coins and its circulating supply is 47,076,705 coins. Centauri’s official Twitter account is @CarTaxi_24. Centauri’s official message board is centauricoin.info/blog. Centauri’s official website is centauricoin.info.

Buying and Selling Centauri

Centauri can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin and Exrates. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centauri directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Centauri should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Centauri using one of the exchanges listed above.

