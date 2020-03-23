Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) Cut to “Sell” at Stephens

Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) was downgraded by investment analysts at Stephens to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $1.00 target price on the oil and natural gas company’s stock. Stephens’ target price suggests a potential upside of 92.31% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Centennial Resource Development from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Centennial Resource Development from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. SunTrust Banks downgraded shares of Centennial Resource Development from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. MKM Partners reduced their price target on shares of Centennial Resource Development from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Centennial Resource Development from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.69.

CDEV stock opened at $0.52 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Centennial Resource Development has a 12 month low of $0.25 and a 12 month high of $10.95. The firm has a market cap of $144.06 million, a P/E ratio of 8.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 2.21. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.52.

Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). Centennial Resource Development had a net margin of 1.67% and a return on equity of 1.78%. The firm had revenue of $256.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $243.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. Centennial Resource Development’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Centennial Resource Development will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

In other Centennial Resource Development news, Director Steven J. Shapiro bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.92 per share, for a total transaction of $96,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 146,002 shares in the company, valued at $280,323.84. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO George S. Glyphis purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.91 per share, with a total value of $28,650.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 708,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,353,021.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 31.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Centennial Resource Development by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 41,340,075 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $190,991,000 after purchasing an additional 1,674,623 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Centennial Resource Development by 30.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,890,089 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $45,692,000 after purchasing an additional 2,311,873 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Centennial Resource Development by 42,368.8% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 8,200,141 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $37,023,000 after purchasing an additional 8,219,541 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its holdings in Centennial Resource Development by 66.4% during the 4th quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 3,600,833 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $16,636,000 after purchasing an additional 1,436,390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Centennial Resource Development by 424.5% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,688,811 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $12,140,000 after purchasing an additional 2,176,163 shares during the last quarter.

Centennial Resource Development Company Profile

Centennial Resource Development, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. The company's assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of acreage blocks primarily in Reeves County in West Texas and Lea County in New Mexico.

