Centrality Price Reaches $0.0540 (CENNZ)

Centrality (CURRENCY:CENNZ) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 23rd. One Centrality token can currently be purchased for $0.0540 or 0.00000861 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including UEX, HitBTC and Cryptopia. Over the last week, Centrality has traded up 18.8% against the dollar. Centrality has a total market cap of $45.51 million and approximately $272,825.00 worth of Centrality was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002497 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 577.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015958 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $165.45 or 0.02635995 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.89 or 0.00189423 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00033364 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0389 or 0.00000620 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00034281 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000178 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About Centrality

Centrality’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 842,521,184 tokens. Centrality’s official message board is medium.com/centrality. Centrality’s official Twitter account is @centralityai and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Centrality is www.centrality.ai.

Buying and Selling Centrality

Centrality can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: UEX, HitBTC and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centrality directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Centrality should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Centrality using one of the exchanges listed above.

