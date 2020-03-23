Century Communities Inc (NYSE:CCS) Holdings Boosted by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its holdings in Century Communities Inc (NYSE:CCS) by 190.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 192,860 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 126,392 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned about 0.58% of Century Communities worth $5,275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Century Communities in the first quarter worth about $322,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Century Communities by 421.1% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 52,248 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,600,000 after acquiring an additional 42,222 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Century Communities in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Century Communities by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 40,855 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,251,000 after buying an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castleark Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Century Communities by 33.1% during the third quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 258,780 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,926,000 after acquiring an additional 64,420 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Century Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Century Communities from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Century Communities from $44.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Wedbush downgraded shares of Century Communities from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Century Communities from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.88.

Shares of CCS opened at $12.02 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $397.51 million, a PE ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.92. Century Communities Inc has a 52-week low of $9.04 and a 52-week high of $39.31.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The construction company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $775.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $740.00 million. Century Communities had a net margin of 4.46% and a return on equity of 12.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.11 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Century Communities Inc will post 4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Century Communities, Inc engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in metropolitan areas in Alabama, Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Indiana, Nevada, North Carolina, Ohio, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, and Washington.

