Cerecor Inc to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of ($0.13) Per Share, Zacks Investment Research Forecasts (NASDAQ:CERC)

Cerecor Inc (NASDAQ:CERC) – Investment analysts at Zacks Investment Research issued their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Cerecor in a report issued on Thursday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research analyst D. Bautz expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.13) per share for the quarter. Zacks Investment Research also issued estimates for Cerecor’s Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.50) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.51) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.55) EPS.

Cerecor (NASDAQ:CERC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.04).

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Cerecor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Cerecor in a report on Friday, December 6th. Maxim Group downgraded shares of Cerecor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Cerecor in a report on Friday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective (up previously from $11.00) on shares of Cerecor in a report on Monday, December 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.75.

Cerecor stock opened at $2.69 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $157.85 million, a PE ratio of -8.97 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.71. Cerecor has a 12 month low of $1.52 and a 12 month high of $6.47.

In related news, Director Armistice Capital, Llc bought 1,951,219 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.05 per share, for a total transaction of $3,999,998.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Armistice Capital Master Fund bought 1,981,219 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.74 per share, for a total transaction of $5,428,540.06. Insiders acquired 3,934,005 shares of company stock worth $9,432,613 over the last quarter. 64.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Cerecor by 84.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 30,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 13,861 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Cerecor by 101.6% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 22,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 11,150 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Cerecor by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 55,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 5,048 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Cerecor by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 392,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,116,000 after buying an additional 50,422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ikarian Capital LLC bought a new stake in Cerecor in the fourth quarter valued at $2,802,000. Institutional investors own 52.31% of the company’s stock.

Cerecor Company Profile

Cerecor Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on pediatric health care. Its lead product portfolio includes prescribed dietary supplements, such as Poly-Vi-Flor and Tri-Vi-Flor; and prescription drugs, such as Millipre, Ulesfia, Karbinal ER, AcipHex Sprinkle, and Cefaclor for oral suspension, as well as Flexichamber a medical device.

