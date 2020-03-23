Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.18

Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.18 per share on Friday, April 17th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd.

Cerner has a dividend payout ratio of 22.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Cerner to earn $3.22 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 22.4%.

CERN stock traded down $1.85 during trading on Monday, reaching $54.70. The stock had a trading volume of 3,604,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,611,703. Cerner has a one year low of $53.08 and a one year high of $80.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company’s 50 day moving average is $72.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.62. The company has a market capitalization of $17.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.88.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.01. Cerner had a net margin of 9.30% and a return on equity of 16.66%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Cerner will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CERN shares. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price (down from $85.00) on shares of Cerner in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Cerner from $75.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Cerner from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Cerner from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Cerner in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cerner presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.26.

In other Cerner news, EVP Randy D. Sims sold 188,780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $15,102,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Marc G. Naughton sold 176,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.15, for a total transaction of $13,930,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 154,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,260,176.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 392,180 shares of company stock valued at $31,200,356. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Cerner Corporation provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

