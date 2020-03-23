CGI Inc (TSE:GIB.A) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

CGI Inc (TSE:GIB.A) (NYSE:GIB) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$114.09.

Several research firms recently commented on GIB.A. Pi Financial increased their price objective on CGI from C$111.00 to C$116.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Eight Capital increased their price objective on CGI from C$106.00 to C$120.00 in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Scotiabank raised CGI from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from C$112.00 to C$90.00 in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on CGI from C$125.00 to C$117.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$114.00 price objective on CGI and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th.

Shares of GIB.A stock traded down C$1.11 during trading hours on Monday, hitting C$68.64. 657,536 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 766,117. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.96. The firm has a market cap of $17.03 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$95.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$104.17. CGI has a fifty-two week low of C$70.01 and a fifty-two week high of C$114.49.

About CGI

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada, Northern Europe, France, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

