CGI (NYSE:GIB) Upgraded to “Sector Outperform” at Scotiabank

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) was upgraded by stock analysts at Scotiabank from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on GIB. ValuEngine upgraded shares of CGI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and issued a $114.00 price objective on shares of CGI in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CGI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 target price on shares of CGI in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Pi Financial restated a “hold” rating and issued a $116.00 price objective on shares of CGI in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.14.

Get CGI alerts:

GIB stock opened at $48.19 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.75. CGI has a 1 year low of $46.42 and a 1 year high of $87.13. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.69. The stock has a market cap of $12.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.61.

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.14 billion. CGI had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 19.23%. CGI’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.12 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CGI will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of CGI by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 33,503 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,808,000 after buying an additional 4,734 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in CGI in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $673,000. National Pension Service increased its holdings in CGI by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 348,057 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,462,000 after acquiring an additional 17,854 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in CGI in the 4th quarter worth approximately $218,000. Finally, Man Group plc increased its holdings in CGI by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 595,556 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,125,000 after acquiring an additional 44,619 shares in the last quarter. 55.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CGI

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada, Northern Europe, France, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

Read More: Why do commodities matter?

Receive News & Ratings for CGI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CGI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.