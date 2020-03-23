CGI (TSE:GIB.A) Lifted to “Outperform” at Scotiabank

CGI (TSE:GIB.A) (NYSE:GIB) was upgraded by equities researchers at Scotiabank from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a C$90.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of C$112.00. Scotiabank’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 33.02% from the company’s current price.

GIB.A has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Eight Capital increased their price target on CGI from C$106.00 to C$120.00 in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Raymond James set a C$114.00 target price on CGI and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on CGI from C$125.00 to C$117.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. TD Securities lowered their price target on CGI from C$130.00 to C$125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on CGI from C$110.00 to C$106.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$114.09.

Shares of TSE GIB.A traded down C$2.09 during trading on Monday, reaching C$67.66. The company had a trading volume of 851,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 766,117. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.96. CGI has a twelve month low of C$70.01 and a twelve month high of C$114.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$95.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$104.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.03 billion and a PE ratio of 15.03.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada, Northern Europe, France, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

