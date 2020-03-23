ChainX Achieves Market Cap of $3.73 Million (PCX)

ChainX (CURRENCY:PCX) traded 4.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 23rd. Over the last week, ChainX has traded up 33.8% against the US dollar. One ChainX coin can now be purchased for $0.86 or 0.00013341 BTC on popular exchanges including BigONE and Hotbit. ChainX has a market capitalization of $3.73 million and $352,095.00 worth of ChainX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get ChainX alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002438 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015502 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $173.11 or 0.02670589 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.14 or 0.00187319 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 29.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00033165 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0395 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00034131 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000175 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

ChainX Profile

ChainX’s total supply is 4,314,900 coins. ChainX’s official website is chainx.org. The Reddit community for ChainX is /r/ChainX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for ChainX is medium.com/@chainx_org. ChainX’s official Twitter account is @chainx_org.

ChainX Coin Trading

ChainX can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and BigONE. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChainX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ChainX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ChainX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ChainX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ChainX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.