Chardan Capital Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM)

Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Chardan Capital in a research note issued to investors on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $20.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock. Chardan Capital’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 92.68% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Adverum Biotechnologies from to and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Adverum Biotechnologies in a report on Monday, March 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on Adverum Biotechnologies to in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Adverum Biotechnologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $8.00 to $21.00 in a report on Sunday, February 9th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Adverum Biotechnologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Adverum Biotechnologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.25.

Get Adverum Biotechnologies alerts:

ADVM traded down $0.12 during trading on Monday, hitting $10.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,399,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,635,952. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 9.06 and a quick ratio of 9.06. The stock has a market cap of $836.65 million, a PE ratio of -10.38 and a beta of 2.23. Adverum Biotechnologies has a twelve month low of $4.20 and a twelve month high of $16.81.

Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29). Equities analysts anticipate that Adverum Biotechnologies will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Mehdi Gasmi sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.07, for a total transaction of $150,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 321,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,843,769.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ADVM. Kam Lawrence purchased a new stake in Adverum Biotechnologies during the 4th quarter worth $46,578,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in Adverum Biotechnologies by 219.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,843,777 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $26,399,000 after purchasing an additional 3,327,760 shares during the period. Orbimed Advisors LLC boosted its position in Adverum Biotechnologies by 104.7% during the 3rd quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 4,012,969 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $21,871,000 after purchasing an additional 2,052,769 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Adverum Biotechnologies by 114.5% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,143,363 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $13,171,000 after purchasing an additional 610,367 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in Adverum Biotechnologies by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,813,931 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,417,000 after purchasing an additional 533,264 shares during the period. 75.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Adverum Biotechnologies

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, engages in developing gene therapy product candidates to treat ocular and rare diseases. Its pipeline of product candidates includes ADVM-022, an adeno- associated virus (AAV). 7m8-aflibercept for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration; ADVM-043, an investigational gene therapy candidate for the treatment of alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; and ADVM-053, a preclinical gene therapy product candidate for the treatment of hereditary angioedema.

Recommended Story: What is the Producer Price Index (PPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Adverum Biotechnologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adverum Biotechnologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.