Chardan Capital Reiterates “Buy” Rating for MeiraGTx (NASDAQ:MGTX)

MeiraGTx (NASDAQ:MGTX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at Chardan Capital in a report issued on Sunday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Chardan Capital’s target price points to a potential upside of 353.63% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on MGTX. BidaskClub cut shares of MeiraGTx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 14th. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of MeiraGTx in a research note on Monday, December 16th. ValuEngine raised shares of MeiraGTx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MeiraGTx from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:MGTX traded up $0.47 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.92. 142,290 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 123,358. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 5.47 and a quick ratio of 5.47. MeiraGTx has a 12 month low of $8.82 and a 12 month high of $30.23. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.71 and a 200-day moving average of $17.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $347.95 million, a P/E ratio of -5.94 and a beta of 2.10.

MeiraGTx (NASDAQ:MGTX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $6.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.70 million. MeiraGTx had a negative net margin of 411.84% and a negative return on equity of 33.20%. Equities research analysts predict that MeiraGTx will post -2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Alexandria Forbes sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.36, for a total transaction of $260,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,478,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,659,486.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard Giroux sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.56, for a total transaction of $176,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,185,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,195,578.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in MeiraGTx by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 318,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,076,000 after purchasing an additional 51,522 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in MeiraGTx by 212.2% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 59,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $951,000 after purchasing an additional 40,524 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in MeiraGTx in the 3rd quarter valued at $568,000. Orbimed Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in MeiraGTx by 29.5% in the 3rd quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 3,349,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,418,000 after purchasing an additional 762,109 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in MeiraGTx by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 26,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 2,644 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.28% of the company’s stock.

MeiraGTx Holdings plc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focusing on developing treatments for patients living with serious diseases. The company develops various therapies for ocular diseases, including rare inherited blindness, as well as Xerostomia following radiation treatment for head and neck cancers; neurodegenerative diseases, such as amyothrophic lateral sclerosis; and Parkinson's diseases.

