Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) is Broad Run Investment Management LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Broad Run Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 19.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,852,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 695,532 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab makes up 5.9% of Broad Run Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Broad Run Investment Management LLC owned 0.22% of Charles Schwab worth $135,671,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC boosted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC now owns 351,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,732,000 after acquiring an additional 31,631 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 1,212,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,676,000 after acquiring an additional 12,027 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 177,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,575,000 after acquiring an additional 37,913 shares during the period. Bluefin Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter worth about $2,910,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 408.8% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 410,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,535,000 after acquiring an additional 330,015 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SCHW traded down $2.25 during trading on Monday, hitting $28.50. The company had a trading volume of 20,572,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,278,725. The stock has a market cap of $39.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.29. Charles Schwab Co. has a one year low of $28.00 and a one year high of $51.65. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 20.14% and a net margin of 34.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. This is a positive change from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.47%.

In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 327,360 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.19, for a total value of $15,448,118.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bernard J. Clark sold 12,629 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.94, for a total value of $415,999.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 593,753 shares of company stock valued at $27,505,788 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on Charles Schwab from $41.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Citigroup increased their price target on Charles Schwab from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Charles Schwab from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Compass Point raised Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Barclays raised Charles Schwab from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $35.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.27.

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

