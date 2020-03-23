Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Shares Purchased by Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC

Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC boosted its position in Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 9.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 351,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,631 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab comprises approximately 3.4% of Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $16,732,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SCHW. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Charles Schwab by 175.7% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 14,348,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $682,419,000 after buying an additional 9,143,865 shares in the last quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP grew its holdings in Charles Schwab by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 27,092,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,133,280,000 after buying an additional 6,193,052 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Charles Schwab by 60.8% in the 4th quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,541,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $263,536,000 after buying an additional 2,094,259 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Charles Schwab by 67.4% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,096,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $242,411,000 after buying an additional 2,051,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in Charles Schwab by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,627,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $695,683,000 after buying an additional 1,626,774 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

In related news, EVP Bernard J. Clark sold 12,629 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.94, for a total transaction of $415,999.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.76, for a total value of $405,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 593,753 shares of company stock valued at $27,505,788 over the last 90 days. 10.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SCHW. Bank of America upgraded Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on Charles Schwab from $41.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Charles Schwab from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Charles Schwab from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $49.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Charles Schwab currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.27.

Charles Schwab stock traded down $2.25 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $28.50. 20,572,391 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,278,725. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.51. Charles Schwab Co. has a 12-month low of $28.00 and a 12-month high of $51.65. The firm has a market cap of $39.55 billion, a PE ratio of 10.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.01. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 20.14% and a net margin of 34.55%. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. Charles Schwab’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. This is a boost from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.47%.

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

Read More: Price Target

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW).

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.