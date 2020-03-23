ChatCoin (CHAT) Market Capitalization Achieves $762,595.97

ChatCoin (CURRENCY:CHAT) traded up 4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 23rd. ChatCoin has a total market cap of $762,595.97 and $2.71 million worth of ChatCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, ChatCoin has traded 19.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One ChatCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0011 or 0.00000018 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including EXX, ZB.COM, OKEx and HitBTC.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00032183 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.59 or 0.00091175 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0453 or 0.00000738 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6,109.99 or 0.99627831 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 17.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00067383 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0488 or 0.00000795 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000326 BTC.

ChatCoin Coin Profile

ChatCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. ChatCoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 690,000,640 coins. ChatCoin’s official website is www.openchat.co.

Buying and Selling ChatCoin

ChatCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinnest, LBank, Huobi, BigONE, EXX, ZB.COM, HitBTC, Binance and OKEx. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChatCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ChatCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ChatCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

