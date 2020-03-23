Cheesecake Factory Inc (NASDAQ:CAKE) Position Reduced by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. cut its position in shares of Cheesecake Factory Inc (NASDAQ:CAKE) by 46.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,750 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 28,967 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned 0.08% of Cheesecake Factory worth $1,312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cheesecake Factory during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 180.6% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 909 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory in the fourth quarter worth approximately $197,000. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory in the fourth quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory in the third quarter worth approximately $236,000. 99.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cheesecake Factory alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CAKE shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Cheesecake Factory from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Wedbush reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $43.00 price target (up from $42.00) on shares of Cheesecake Factory in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $43.00 to $41.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Guggenheim raised shares of Cheesecake Factory from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cheesecake Factory presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.07.

NASDAQ:CAKE opened at $15.84 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.16. Cheesecake Factory Inc has a 52 week low of $14.52 and a 52 week high of $51.15. The company has a market capitalization of $922.16 million, a P/E ratio of 5.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.40.

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The restaurant operator reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.03). Cheesecake Factory had a return on equity of 21.28% and a net margin of 5.13%. The firm had revenue of $694.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $671.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cheesecake Factory Inc will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Monday, March 9th were issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 6th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.09%. Cheesecake Factory’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.17%.

Cheesecake Factory Profile

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated engages in the operation of restaurants. The company produces cheesecakes and other baked products for own restaurants and international licensees, as well as external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors. As of April 16, 2019, it owned and operated 219 full-service casual-dining restaurants in the United States, including Puerto Rico and Canada comprising 202 restaurants under The Cheesecake Factory name; 14 restaurants under the Grand Lux Café name; and 2 restaurants under the RockSugar Southeast Asian Kitchen name, as well as 22 The Cheesecake Factory restaurants under licensing agreements internationally.

See Also: Trading Strategy Methods and Types

Receive News & Ratings for Cheesecake Factory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheesecake Factory and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.