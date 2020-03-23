Cheesecake Factory Inc (NASDAQ:CAKE) Stake Cut by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC cut its position in shares of Cheesecake Factory Inc (NASDAQ:CAKE) by 14.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 377,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 62,000 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC owned 0.84% of Cheesecake Factory worth $14,650,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CAKE. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Cheesecake Factory during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Cheesecake Factory by 180.6% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 909 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in Cheesecake Factory in the fourth quarter valued at $197,000. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Cheesecake Factory in the fourth quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Cheesecake Factory in the third quarter valued at $236,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.42% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CAKE traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $15.59. 191,444 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,668,038. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $34.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $712.19 million, a PE ratio of 5.48, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.57. Cheesecake Factory Inc has a 1-year low of $14.52 and a 1-year high of $51.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59.

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The restaurant operator reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.03). Cheesecake Factory had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 21.28%. The company had revenue of $694.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $671.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cheesecake Factory Inc will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Monday, March 9th were given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 6th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.24%. Cheesecake Factory’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.17%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays cut their target price on Cheesecake Factory from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered Cheesecake Factory from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $44.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, January 17th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Cheesecake Factory from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Wedbush reissued a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price target (up from $42.00) on shares of Cheesecake Factory in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Guggenheim raised Cheesecake Factory from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.07.

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated engages in the operation of restaurants. The company produces cheesecakes and other baked products for own restaurants and international licensees, as well as external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors. As of April 16, 2019, it owned and operated 219 full-service casual-dining restaurants in the United States, including Puerto Rico and Canada comprising 202 restaurants under The Cheesecake Factory name; 14 restaurants under the Grand Lux Café name; and 2 restaurants under the RockSugar Southeast Asian Kitchen name, as well as 22 The Cheesecake Factory restaurants under licensing agreements internationally.

