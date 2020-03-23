Chemours (NYSE:CC) Stock Rating Lowered by Jefferies Financial Group

Chemours (NYSE:CC) was downgraded by Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Chemours from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Chemours in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Chemours from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chemours from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Cfra upgraded shares of Chemours from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Chemours presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.86.

Shares of NYSE CC traded down $0.82 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $8.31. The stock had a trading volume of 798,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,218,877. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.15, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.80. Chemours has a 1 year low of $8.01 and a 1 year high of $41.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.90. The firm has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.08 and a beta of 2.20.

Chemours (NYSE:CC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.14. Chemours had a negative net margin of 0.92% and a positive return on equity of 52.65%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Chemours will post 2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Chemours news, Director Richard H. Brown purchased 7,500 shares of Chemours stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.06 per share, with a total value of $105,450.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider E Bryan Snell purchased 11,000 shares of Chemours stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.15 per share, with a total value of $111,650.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 141,891 shares in the company, valued at $1,440,193.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Chemours by 40.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 117,670 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,373,000 after acquiring an additional 33,696 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Chemours by 33.9% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 29,904 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 7,576 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Chemours by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 18,504 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 1,589 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in Chemours by 117.3% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 625,674 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $9,348,000 after acquiring an additional 337,725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc increased its holdings in Chemours by 652.9% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 100,134 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,496,000 after acquiring an additional 86,834 shares in the last quarter. 80.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chemours Company Profile

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Titanium Technologies, Fluoroproducts, and Chemical Solutions. The Titanium Technologies segment manufactures and sells titanium dioxide under the Ti-Pure and BaiMax brands for various applications in architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride window profiles, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, and coated papers and paperboards used for packaging.

