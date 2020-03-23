Childrens Place Inc Forecasted to Post FY2021 Earnings of $3.37 Per Share (NASDAQ:PLCE)

Childrens Place Inc (NASDAQ:PLCE) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson dropped their FY2021 EPS estimates for Childrens Place in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 18th. DA Davidson analyst J. Morris now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $3.37 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $6.31. DA Davidson has a “Neutral” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Childrens Place’s FY2022 earnings at $4.66 EPS.

Get Childrens Place alerts:

Childrens Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 17th. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $513.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $510.69 million. Childrens Place had a return on equity of 32.90% and a net margin of 3.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share.

PLCE has been the subject of several other reports. Odeon Capital Group initiated coverage on Childrens Place in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $87.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Childrens Place from $59.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. ValuEngine cut Childrens Place from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Bank of America cut Childrens Place from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on Childrens Place from $80.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.73.

PLCE stock opened at $18.25 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $269.51 million, a P/E ratio of 3.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $54.83 and a 200-day moving average of $68.63. Childrens Place has a fifty-two week low of $9.25 and a fifty-two week high of $116.84.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Childrens Place during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,784,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Childrens Place by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 213,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,815 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Childrens Place by 168.3% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 224,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,051,000 after purchasing an additional 140,965 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in Childrens Place by 183.8% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 44,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,791,000 after purchasing an additional 28,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Childrens Place during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $318,000.

About Childrens Place

The Children's Place, Inc operates as a children's specialty apparel retailer. The company operates through two segments, The Children's Place U.S. and The Children's Place International. It sells apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children; and designs, contracts to manufacture, and sells merchandise under the proprietary The Children's Place, Place, and Baby Place brand names.

See Also: CAC 40 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Childrens Place Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Childrens Place and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.