China Mobile Ltd. (NYSE:CHL) Announces Semi-annual Dividend of $1.11

China Mobile Ltd. (NYSE:CHL) announced a semi-annual dividend on Monday, March 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 22nd will be given a dividend of 1.1106 per share by the Wireless communications provider on Monday, July 6th. This represents a yield of 4.8%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 21st.

China Mobile has increased its dividend by an average of 2.0% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. China Mobile has a payout ratio of 46.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect China Mobile to earn $3.63 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.75 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 48.2%.

China Mobile stock traded up $0.75 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $34.87. 1,950,605 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,632,009. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.11. China Mobile has a 52-week low of $30.12 and a 52-week high of $52.00. The stock has a market cap of $141.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $39.88 and its 200 day moving average is $40.78.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CHL shares. New Street Research upgraded shares of China Mobile from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine upgraded China Mobile from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered China Mobile from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised China Mobile to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. China Mobile currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.88.

About China Mobile

China Mobile Limited provides mobile telecommunications and related services in Mainland China and Hong Kong. The company offers local calls; domestic and international long distance calls and roaming services; and value-added services, such as caller identity display, call waiting, conference calls, and others.

