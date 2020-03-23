China Mobile (NYSE:CHL) Upgraded to “Buy” by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

China Mobile (NYSE:CHL) was upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday, TipRanks reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on CHL. New Street Research raised shares of China Mobile from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine raised shares of China Mobile from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of China Mobile from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.88.

Shares of NYSE CHL opened at $34.12 on Friday. China Mobile has a 1-year low of $30.12 and a 1-year high of $54.13. The company has a market cap of $139.72 billion, a PE ratio of 8.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a 50-day moving average of $39.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.78.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in China Mobile by 0.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 144,178 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $7,351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in China Mobile by 84.5% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 939 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in China Mobile by 15.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,765 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 1,687 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in China Mobile by 12.0% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 28,685 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,188,000 after purchasing an additional 3,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantum Capital Management acquired a new position in China Mobile during the third quarter worth $89,000. Institutional investors own 1.97% of the company’s stock.

China Mobile Limited provides mobile telecommunications and related services in Mainland China and Hong Kong. The company offers local calls; domestic and international long distance calls and roaming services; and value-added services, such as caller identity display, call waiting, conference calls, and others.

