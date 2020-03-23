China Petroleum & Chemical Corp (NYSE:SNP) Shares Sold by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC reduced its stake in China Petroleum & Chemical Corp (NYSE:SNP) by 34.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,718 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 25,477 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in China Petroleum & Chemical were worth $2,932,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of China Petroleum & Chemical by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,415,804 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $145,311,000 after purchasing an additional 327,201 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of China Petroleum & Chemical in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,202,000. Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of China Petroleum & Chemical by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 148,385 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,925,000 after purchasing an additional 25,425 shares in the last quarter. Vestcor Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of China Petroleum & Chemical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,167,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of China Petroleum & Chemical by 42.3% in the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 59,735 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,593,000 after purchasing an additional 17,760 shares in the last quarter. 0.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SNP stock traded up $0.77 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $43.99. 17,168 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 442,761. China Petroleum & Chemical Corp has a 1-year low of $41.31 and a 1-year high of $84.94. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $51.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.33 billion, a PE ratio of 7.83, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.39.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SNP. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of China Petroleum & Chemical from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Citigroup lowered shares of China Petroleum & Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Bank of America lowered shares of China Petroleum & Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of China Petroleum & Chemical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of China Petroleum & Chemical from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. China Petroleum & Chemical presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.00.

China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation, an energy and chemical company, engages in oil and gas, and chemical operations in the People's Republic of China. It operates through five segments: Exploration and Production, Refining, Marketing and Distribution, Chemicals, and Corporate and Others.

