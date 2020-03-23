China Unicom (Hong Kong) (NYSE:CHU) Upgraded at Macquarie

China Unicom (Hong Kong) (NYSE:CHU) was upgraded by Macquarie from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Nomura lowered China Unicom (Hong Kong) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded China Unicom (Hong Kong) from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. China Unicom (Hong Kong) currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.20.

CHU stock traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $5.33. 115,614 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 728,443. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.98 billion, a PE ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 0.87. China Unicom has a 1-year low of $5.08 and a 1-year high of $13.51.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of China Unicom (Hong Kong) by 338.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,501 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,930 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of China Unicom (Hong Kong) by 151.6% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,464 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 2,087 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of China Unicom (Hong Kong) by 215.8% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,910 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 2,672 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust acquired a new stake in shares of China Unicom (Hong Kong) in the fourth quarter valued at $101,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in China Unicom (Hong Kong) during the 4th quarter worth about $104,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

China Unicom (Hong Kong) Limited, an investment holding company, provides cellular and fixed-line voice, and related value-added services in the People's Republic of China. It also provides broadband and other Internet-related services, information communications technology services, and business and data communications services.

