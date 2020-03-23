China Unicom (Hong Kong) (NYSE:CHU) Upgraded by Credit Suisse Group to Outperform

China Unicom (Hong Kong) (NYSE:CHU) was upgraded by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Nomura downgraded China Unicom (Hong Kong) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. China Unicom (Hong Kong) has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.20.

CHU stock traded down $0.22 during trading on Monday, hitting $5.33. The company had a trading volume of 115,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 728,443. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market cap of $16.98 billion, a PE ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 0.87. China Unicom has a 1-year low of $5.08 and a 1-year high of $13.51.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in China Unicom (Hong Kong) during the 4th quarter worth $223,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of China Unicom (Hong Kong) by 338.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,501 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,930 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of China Unicom (Hong Kong) by 151.6% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,464 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,087 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of China Unicom (Hong Kong) by 215.8% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,910 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 2,672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust purchased a new stake in shares of China Unicom (Hong Kong) in the fourth quarter valued at about $101,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

About China Unicom (Hong Kong)

China Unicom (Hong Kong) Limited, an investment holding company, provides cellular and fixed-line voice, and related value-added services in the People's Republic of China. It also provides broadband and other Internet-related services, information communications technology services, and business and data communications services.

