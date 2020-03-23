Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Shares Bought by Point72 Asset Management L.P.

Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) by 56.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 160,220 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,554 shares during the period. Chipotle Mexican Grill accounts for 0.7% of Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned approximately 0.58% of Chipotle Mexican Grill worth $134,122,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 1,707 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,428,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 1,647 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 402 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. CNB Bank grew its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. CNB Bank now owns 274 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd grew its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 360 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CMG. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $800.00 to $820.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,010.00 price objective (up from $890.00) on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Bank of America raised their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $850.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Cfra lifted their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $800.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill to $1,050.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $861.15.

Shares of NYSE CMG traded up $23.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $589.14. The company had a trading volume of 69,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,121,642. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a twelve month low of $415.00 and a twelve month high of $940.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.72 billion, a PE ratio of 48.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $796.01 and its 200-day moving average is $813.64.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The restaurant operator reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 25.14% and a net margin of 6.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.72 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 18.44 EPS for the current year.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, CFO Jack Hartung sold 4,063 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $915.03, for a total transaction of $3,717,766.89. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,393,212.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Pershing Square Capital Manage sold 73,178 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $859.62, for a total transaction of $62,905,272.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 430,019 shares of company stock worth $377,445,113 in the last 90 days. 2.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 2,491 restaurants, including 2,452 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 37 Chipotle restaurants internationally, and two non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

