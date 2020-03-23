Choice Hotels International Inc (NYSE:CHH) Shares Sold by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in Choice Hotels International Inc (NYSE:CHH) by 79.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,872 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,090 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Choice Hotels International were worth $1,124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CHH. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International by 67.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 797,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,686,000 after buying an additional 320,780 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Choice Hotels International by 2,836.7% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 139,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,465,000 after purchasing an additional 135,086 shares during the period. Man Group plc boosted its stake in Choice Hotels International by 36.8% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 430,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,334,000 after purchasing an additional 115,877 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Choice Hotels International during the 3rd quarter worth $8,495,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in Choice Hotels International by 9,168.2% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 61,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,356,000 after purchasing an additional 60,785 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHH opened at $57.67 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.08. The company has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of 14.49, a P/E/G ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.97. Choice Hotels International Inc has a 52-week low of $46.25 and a 52-week high of $109.26.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $268.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.44 million. Choice Hotels International had a net margin of 19.99% and a negative return on equity of 249.37%. The business’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Choice Hotels International Inc will post 3.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be issued a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 1st. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Choice Hotels International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.83%.

Several research firms have recently commented on CHH. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on shares of Choice Hotels International from $109.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Choice Hotels International from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $87.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Barclays restated a “sell” rating on shares of Choice Hotels International in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of Choice Hotels International from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Choice Hotels International from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.64.

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Corporate & Other segments. The company franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Extended Stay Hotel, WoodSpring Suites, Cambria Hotels, V8 Hotel Köln @Motorworld, Quality Hotel Ostrava, Hotel Aquarius Venice, and Ascend Hotel Collection.

