Chorus Aviation Inc (TSE:CHR) Expected to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.15 Per Share

Chorus Aviation Inc (TSE:CHR) – Investment analysts at Cormark dropped their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for Chorus Aviation in a report released on Thursday, March 19th. Cormark analyst D. Ocampo now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.15 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.20. Cormark also issued estimates for Chorus Aviation’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.21 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.77 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on CHR. Scotiabank reduced their price target on Chorus Aviation from C$9.50 to C$9.00 in a report on Thursday, February 20th. CIBC reduced their price target on Chorus Aviation from C$9.50 to C$9.00 in a report on Monday, March 16th. National Bank Financial downgraded Chorus Aviation from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, TD Securities upgraded Chorus Aviation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$9.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th.

Shares of TSE:CHR opened at C$2.37 on Monday. Chorus Aviation has a 1 year low of C$1.80 and a 1 year high of C$8.45. The company has a market cap of $672.29 million and a PE ratio of 2.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 304.04, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$6.57 and its 200 day moving average is C$7.56.

Chorus Aviation (TSE:CHR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported C$0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.19 by C($0.04). The company had revenue of C$338.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$349.05 million.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 20.25%. Chorus Aviation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.14%.

In other Chorus Aviation news, Senior Officer James Bruce Peddle sold 11,874 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.27, for a total transaction of C$98,197.98. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 61,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$506,157.08.

About Chorus Aviation

Chorus Aviation Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the airline business in Canada and the United States. It operates scheduled passenger service on behalf of Air Canada under the Air Canada Express brand name with approximately 694 departures per weekday to 60 destinations in Canada, as well as 18 destinations in the United States.

