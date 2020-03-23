Christopher Michelmore Purchases 10,000 Shares of Monadelphous Group Limited (ASX:MND) Stock

Monadelphous Group Limited (ASX:MND) insider Christopher Michelmore bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$9.42 ($6.68) per share, with a total value of A$94,170.00 ($66,787.23).

ASX MND traded down A$0.75 ($0.53) on Monday, hitting A$8.84 ($6.27). The stock had a trading volume of 616,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 547,511. Monadelphous Group Limited has a one year low of A$10.43 ($7.40) and a one year high of A$20.07 ($14.23). The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.49. The stock has a market cap of $834.45 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.30. The company’s 50-day moving average is A$15.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is A$15.94.

The company also recently announced a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. Monadelphous Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 88.06%.

About Monadelphous Group

Monadelphous Group Limited, an engineering group, provides construction, maintenance, and industrial services to the resources, energy, and infrastructure sectors in Australia. It operates through Engineering Construction, and Maintenance & Industrial Services divisions. The company offers large-scale multidisciplinary project management and construction services, including construction management and execution; civil and electrical construction packages; turnkey design and construction; structural steel, tankage, mechanical works, and process equipment and piping fabrication and installation; fabrication and procurement; modularization and off-site pre-assembly; plant commissioning; demolition and remediation works; and offshore construction of plant and infrastructure.

