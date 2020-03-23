Chromia Price Tops $0.0136 on Top Exchanges (CHR)

Chromia (CURRENCY:CHR) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 23rd. Chromia has a market cap of $2.18 million and approximately $820,701.00 worth of Chromia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Chromia token can currently be bought for $0.0136 or 0.00000207 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Chromia has traded 14.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Chromia alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002430 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015260 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $175.56 or 0.02669250 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.32 or 0.00187248 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 30% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00033056 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0398 or 0.00000605 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00034210 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000175 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chromia Token Profile

Chromia’s total supply is 270,876,218 tokens and its circulating supply is 159,903,675 tokens. Chromia’s official website is chromia.com. Chromia’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Chromia Token Trading

Chromia can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: KuCoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chromia directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chromia should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Chromia using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Chromia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Chromia and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.