Chronobank (TIME) Price Down 10.2% This Week

Chronobank (CURRENCY:TIME) traded down 8.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 23rd. During the last week, Chronobank has traded down 10.2% against the US dollar. One Chronobank coin can now be purchased for $1.06 or 0.00010835 BTC on exchanges. Chronobank has a market cap of $749,983.00 and $56,152.00 worth of Chronobank was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002456 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 563.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015630 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $167.90 or 0.02625627 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.99 or 0.00187434 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00033023 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0390 or 0.00000610 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00034631 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000175 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About Chronobank

Chronobank launched on December 8th, 2016. Chronobank’s total supply is 710,113 coins. The official website for Chronobank is chronobank.io. The official message board for Chronobank is blog.chronobank.io. Chronobank’s official Twitter account is @ChronobankNews and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Chronobank is /r/ChronoBank and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Chronobank

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chronobank directly using US dollars.

