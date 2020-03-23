ChronoCoin Achieves Market Cap of $10.98 Million (CRN)

ChronoCoin (CURRENCY:CRN) traded 4.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 23rd. ChronoCoin has a total market capitalization of $10.98 million and approximately $340,709.00 worth of ChronoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, ChronoCoin has traded up 11.9% against the U.S. dollar. One ChronoCoin token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0050 or 0.00000076 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.69 or 0.00071336 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00001193 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded up 48.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0415 or 0.00000631 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded up 67.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000168 BTC.

ZeusCrowdfunding (ZEUS) traded down 93% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000160 BTC.

ChronoCoin Token Profile

CRN is a token. ChronoCoin’s total supply is 5,680,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,203,953,119 tokens. ChronoCoin’s official website is timeinnovation.io.

ChronoCoin Token Trading

ChronoCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChronoCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ChronoCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ChronoCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

