Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Shares Bought by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,277,667 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,525 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.52% of Church & Dwight worth $89,871,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. WCM Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the fourth quarter worth approximately $104,719,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 82.3% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,427,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,767,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096,035 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 176.7% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,699,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,537,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085,268 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 63.9% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,380,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,116,000 after purchasing an additional 928,286 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 42,146.6% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 629,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,330,000 after purchasing an additional 627,563 shares during the period. 82.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CHD shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Church & Dwight from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $74.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on Church & Dwight from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Church & Dwight in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on Church & Dwight from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.43.

Shares of Church & Dwight stock traded down $3.80 during trading on Monday, hitting $61.95. 70,933 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,693,998. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.15. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.98 and a 1-year high of $80.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $72.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 24.16% and a net margin of 14.13%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. This is a boost from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is 38.87%.

In other Church & Dwight news, VP Judy A. Zagorski sold 31,094 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.08, for a total transaction of $2,334,537.52. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,214.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

