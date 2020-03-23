Churchill Downs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHDN) Stock Holdings Reduced by Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lowered its position in Churchill Downs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHDN) by 47.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,875 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,296 shares during the quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Churchill Downs worth $5,334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CHDN. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its holdings in Churchill Downs by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 290.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 16,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,477,000 after acquiring an additional 12,173 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Churchill Downs in the 3rd quarter worth about $240,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 95,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,794,000 after acquiring an additional 1,495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 54,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,762,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Churchill Downs alerts:

CHDN has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Churchill Downs from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Churchill Downs from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Churchill Downs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Churchill Downs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Churchill Downs has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.60.

In other Churchill Downs news, Director Paul C. Varga bought 1,800 shares of Churchill Downs stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $77.59 per share, with a total value of $139,662.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at $620,720. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Karole Lloyd bought 1,000 shares of Churchill Downs stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $104.92 per share, with a total value of $104,920.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,284. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 5,300 shares of company stock valued at $525,957 over the last three months. 4.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CHDN stock traded up $2.82 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $75.55. The stock had a trading volume of 11,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 701,719. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $132.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $131.39. Churchill Downs, Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.90 and a 52-week high of $167.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of 22.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.48. Churchill Downs had a net margin of 10.34% and a return on equity of 34.68%. The business had revenue of $280.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $258.63 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Churchill Downs, Inc. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Churchill Downs Profile

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, gaming, and online entertainment company in the United States. It operates through Racing, Casinos, Online Wagering, and Other Investments and Corporate segments. The company operates 4 racetracks, including Churchill Downs Racetrack in Louisville, Kentucky; Arlington International Race Course in Arlington Heights with 12 off-track betting (OTB) facilities in Illinois; Fair Grounds Race Course in New Orleans along with 14 OTBs in Louisiana; and Calder Race Course in Miami Gardens, Florida.

Featured Story: Short Selling – Explanation For Shorting Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHDN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Churchill Downs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHDN).

Receive News & Ratings for Churchill Downs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Churchill Downs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.