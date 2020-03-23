Chuy’s Holdings Inc Expected to Earn Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.17 Per Share (NASDAQ:CHUY)

Chuy’s Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CHUY) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Chuy’s in a report issued on Thursday, March 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Barish now anticipates that the restaurant operator will post earnings of $0.17 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.21.

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The restaurant operator reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.05. Chuy’s had a return on equity of 9.00% and a net margin of 1.46%. The firm had revenue of $102.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on CHUY. Wedbush cut their target price on Chuy’s from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 6th. BidaskClub lowered Chuy’s from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $22.00 target price (down previously from $28.00) on shares of Chuy’s in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. CL King assumed coverage on Chuy’s in a research note on Monday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Chuy’s from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

NASDAQ:CHUY opened at $8.39 on Monday. Chuy’s has a 1-year low of $8.10 and a 1-year high of $29.45. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $167.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.31 and a beta of 0.49.

In other Chuy’s news, Director Randall M. Dewitt purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.82 per share, for a total transaction of $84,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $106,554.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Empirical Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chuy’s during the third quarter worth about $6,950,000. Madison Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chuy’s during the fourth quarter worth about $4,129,000. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chuy’s by 988.5% during the fourth quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 99,823 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,587,000 after buying an additional 90,652 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Chuy’s by 195.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 121,322 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,144,000 after buying an additional 80,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chuy’s by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 312,494 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $8,100,000 after buying an additional 48,594 shares in the last quarter.

Chuy's Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants under the Chuy's name in Texas and 19 states in the Southeastern and Midwestern United States. As of December 30, 2018, it operated 100 restaurants. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

