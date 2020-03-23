CIBC Lowers BRP (TSE:DOO) to Neutral

BRP (TSE:DOO) was downgraded by research analysts at CIBC from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a C$28.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of C$70.00. CIBC’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 37.93% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. TD Securities cut BRP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from C$74.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on BRP from C$56.00 to C$40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of BRP from C$60.00 to C$74.00 in a research note on Friday, November 29th. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on shares of BRP from C$73.00 to C$65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Northcoast Research lowered shares of BRP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. BRP presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$46.20.

Shares of TSE:DOO traded down C$4.27 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching C$20.30. 939,407 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 431,909. The company has a market cap of $2.18 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.01. BRP has a one year low of C$18.56 and a one year high of C$75.37. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$58.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$58.05.

About BRP

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersport vehicles and marine products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. The company offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products consisting of snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and propulsion systems comprising engines for outboard and jet boats, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

